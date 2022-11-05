Strictly star Hamza Yassin weight's loss: before and after Hamza has lost over a stone

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin consistently wows on the dancefloor, and his hard work has resulted in more than just impressive scores from the judges.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, host Richard Madeley noted that the CountryFile star has lost weight, saying: "Is it an optical illusion, or is there a lot less of you than there was when you started? You've lost weight, haven't you?"

Hamza replied: "I have, yes I have, I've lost eight and a half kilos." Richard worked out that this number equates to 20lbs, or one and a quarter stone.

Motioning towards his dance partner Jowita, Hamza said: "All thanks to her! She's working me hard - nine hours a day we're trying to train."

The photographer noted that weight loss isn't the only side effect of his intense training, adding: "It's hard on the body - the knees and legs are hurting."

Hamza is training for nine hours a day

Hamza recently shared the secret to his Strictly skill, explaining that he's dyslexic, and while the learning difficulty hinders him in some aspects of his life, it's helped him excel on the dancefloor.

"I honestly believe that [dyslexia] is a gift of mine," he told Holly Willoughby on This Morning. "It's helping us with our dance routines. I want to say to anyone who's got dyslexia, see it as a gift rather than a hindrance," he said.

Hamza said dyslexia has helped him learn his dance moves

Jowita commented on how easily Hamza picks up the steps from the routines, saying: "I'm surprised because I can show him just once and he's like, 'Ok!'" Jowita continued that she believes he is skilled at picking up the moves because they're visual.

