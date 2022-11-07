Mike Tindall's friends gather to watch him on I'm a Celebrity whilst fans react to him on the show Zara Tindall's husband is already a favourite to win!

There is no doubt that the friends and family of Mike Tindall were glued to the television watching him enter the jungle in I'm a Celebrity's first show – which aired on Sunday night.

On Instagram, Mike's team shared several photos from the first episode, showing him taking part in his first challenge alongside Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner.

The post read: "Episode one and he's already got a spider on his head! Mike's been in some pretty successful teams in his life, but they've never had to win challenges like this for food! Top work @officialsuecleaver @_owenwarner #ImACeleb #TindsDownUnder #TeamTindall."

Friends and fans rushed to comment, with many revealing they were rooting for Mike.

Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver couldn't help but laugh at Owen Warner during their first challenge

Good friend of Mike and Zara Tindall, Storm Keating, wrote: "The Keating clan were glued to the couch tonight to watch & cheer on Mikey #ourvotetowin," whilst his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast co-star James Haskell simply added several fire emojis.

Many fans also shared their thoughts, with most of them already declaring him the winner.

"I already want him to win! What a lovely man," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Oh Can't wait till he becomes King, He will be just Superb."

Mike has been offered to take part on the ITV show several times before

A third added: "Mike will win, he's just got really stuck in and is a fab leader, great sense of humour and really grounded and down to earth I love him."

The former rugby star is no doubt enjoying the experience, one he is now able to enjoy after turning it down on several occasions.

Speaking recently to ITV about joining the show, he confessed: "It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it.

"I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard. But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake.

"Bring on those challenges," he added.