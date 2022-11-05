I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall's fans send support as he shares photo from Australia Mike will be the first royal to star in the reality TV show

Mike Tindall has been showered with advice and support from his social media followers just hours before he stars in the first episode of I'm a Celebrity, which is set to air on Sunday.

Dressed in a casual white T-shirt, Zara Tindall's husband shared a photo from Australia and smiled at the camera as he stood in front of a colourful palm tree-print picture. The Instagram caption read: "The look of a man who has no idea what is about to hit him!

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity's 2022 line-up: meet the celebs

"If you could give Mike one piece of advice before he goes into the jungle, what would it be? #TindsDownUnder #ImACeleb." Suggestions from his followers varied greatly, with one writing: "Just be you ...keep smiling ...close your ears to the numpties....and ENJOY," while a second similarly penned: "Stay true to yourself!"

Meanwhile, another joked: "Become the king of the jungle just to annoy Hask!", a fourth commented: "Don't forget the repellent [mosquito emoji]," and a fifth remarked: "Tuck your trousers into your socks!"

The royal smiled in an Instagram photo shared hours before he stars in I'm a Celebrity

Mike – who will make history as the first member of the royal family on the reality TV show – recently stepped away from his social media accounts as he prepares to join fellow stars Matt Hancock, Sue Cleaver and Chris Moyles in the jungle.

Sharing a post of Mike in his jungle gear, the new person running his Instagram account shared: "It's official! Tinds is going in the jungle. He's left his social media accounts in the capable hands of his support team and we can’t wait to see how he does. Let the fun begin."

Mike Tindall is joining the likes of Matt Hancock and Sue Cleaver in the jungle

Princess Anne’s son-in-law – who shares children Mia, Lena and Lucas with Zara – admitted that he had been invited to take part in the show on several occasions, but his podcast co-star James Haskell helped changed his mind.

"It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it," Mike explained to ITV, referring to James' 2019 appearance.

He continued: "I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard. But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges."

