I'm a Celebrity: Who's running Mike Tindall's social media accounts?

Mike Tindall will make history as the first-ever member of the royal family on I'm a Celebrity, but just like the rest of the contestants, he won't have access to his social media while he's away.

But thankfully, someone will be taking charge of them and giving fans an inside glimpse of the star's time on the reality show. Sharing a post of Mike in his jungle gear, the new person running his account shared: "It's official! Tinds is going in the jungle. He's left his social media accounts in the capable hands of his support team and we can’t wait to see how he does. Let the fun begin."

WATCH: Inside Mike and Zara Tindall's love story

Fans immediately began speculating about the person's identity, with some believing it to be his podcast co-host, James Haskell, with others believing it to be his wife, Zara.

One joked: "Zara, is that you?" while another posted: "Has he handed his socials over to Hask?"

A third shared: "Can't wait for this!! Zara, please give us a social takeover!" while another didn't mind who it was, but did take issue with the amount of emojis used. They teased: "Well already I can already tell the use of emoji’s is questionable. Good luck Tinds!"

Many others shared support for the former rugby player, who will be joining fellow castmates Boy George, Matt Hancock and Sue Cleaver.

Mike will be heading to the jungle

Speaking about his decision to sign up to the ITV show, Mike explained: "I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it."

He continued: "I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard.

"But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges."

He also spoke briefly about his wife Zara Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, saying: "First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast."

