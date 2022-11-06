I'm a Celebrity star Chris Moyles' 6-stone weight loss: before and after The DJ worked hard to slim down

I'm A Celebrity contestant Chris Moyles surprised fans with his slimmed-down figure, after revealing he'd dropped six stone, going from 18 stone at his heaviest to 12 stone.

READ: Matt Hancock's hidden health condition rules him out of Bushtucker trials

The Radio X DJ worked extremely hard to lose the weight, telling TV star Ross Kemp in 2020 that he often trains up to five days a week, as well as following an intermittent fasting diet. Of his strict regime, he said: "I don't have the metabolism of an 18-year-old girl or boy, I just don't.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity's 2022 line-up: meet the celebs

On tracking his progress, Chris revealed: "I weigh myself six days a week, and I know you shouldn't and I know it's not for everyone, but I do that so I can learn about how my body works.

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals who convinced him to finally take part on I’m a Celebrity

READ: I'm a Celebrity 2022: See the full line-up for the new series

"I will train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and I will watch what I eat and I'll eat very little. I do intermittent fasting and I'll eat at 6:30pm or 7pm and I'll be fine. I need to do that from the weekends that I have.”

His strict monitoring could be in part down to his body dysmorphia, which he also spoke to Ross about.

Chris Moyles lost six stone

"I'm fascinated by body dysmorphia because I really have an issue with body dysmorphia, which I think most people do," he said.

READ: Why Boy George was allowed to alter his I'm a Celebrity campmate uniform

The NHS defines body dysmorphia as a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about 'flaws' in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others.

Chris Moyles looked slim in his I'm A Celebrity promo shots

Did Chris Moyles have weight loss surgery?

Despite his dedication to his health and fitness routine, Chris was plagued by rumours that he used weight loss supplements, or underwent weight loss surgery.

In 2017, the presenter took to social media to quash rumours, explaining: "I have never even heard of this product, let alone used it. I don't want people reading this and thinking that's how I lost weight. So here, from my tiny mouth, is the truth. I stopped buying bread. Dramatically cut my lager intake. Started eating better food... Trained regularly. That's it. I just wanted you to know I didn't use any supplements."

On his decision to enter the jungle, Chris said: "In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn't say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting. Now I don't know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.