James Corden joins The Crown star in new drama – and it looks seriously good

James Corden is set to front a brand new drama coming to Prime Video, and it looks seriously good!

The show, titled Mammals, sees the TV host and Gavin and Stacey star lead the cast alongside one actor who has appeared in The Crown.

WATCH: James Corden stars in Mammals coming to Prime Video

James plays the main character, Jamie, a chef whose world implodes when he finds out shocking secrets about his wife, Amandine, who is played by Melia Kreiling. The synopsis explains: "Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law, Jeff. Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue also widen.

"In this darkly comedic drama, revelations and secrets come to light as the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we've found 'the one'? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren't we all just Mammals."

Colin Morgan will pay Jeff in Mammals

Playing the role of Jamie's brother-in-law, Jeff, is Colin Morgan. The Irish actor has had roles in shows like The Fall and Humans, but he's perhaps best known for appearing as the title character in Merlin.

Colin has also had a role in Netflix's hugely successful drama, The Crown, which is due to return for its fifth series. Colin appeared in the fourth episode of series three titled Bubbikins, playing the role of John Armstrong, an anti-monarchy Guardian journalist and was even dubbed the 'Hot Journalist' by vogue.com for his part in the Netflix show.

James Corden leads the cast as Jamie

Also appearing in Mammals is Melia Kreiling as James' on-screen wife. Melia is known for her previous credits in shows like Tyrant and Filthy Rich.

Meanwhile, Sally Hawkins plays the role of Sue, Colin's on-screen wife. Sally has appeared in Paddington, The Hollow Crown and The Shape of Water.

Mammals come to Prime Video on 11 November.

