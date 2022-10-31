James Corden's major decision about LA future revealed It's all change for the Gavin and Stacey star

James Corden has made the headlines recently over the Balthazar restaurant incident, where he backchatted to staff, and now there's more news from his household as he's selling up and relocating back to the UK!

James currently resides in LA with his wife Julia Carey and their three children, Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four, but they are all set to relocate as the Daily Mail has reported his huge Brentwood mansion is now up for sale.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was purchased by James for £7.5million ($9.7million) in 2017 from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, and now it's hitting the market again.

The new owner will be able to benefit from a property with 8,600 square foot living space, an outdoor pool, a cinema-cum-games room and a jaw-dropping kitchen complete with mammoth island.

James is selling is LA mansion / PHOTO: MLS

James surprised fans when he revealed in April that he would be ending his run on The Late Late Show.

When James told his viewers the news, he alluded that the decision was made for him to focus on other work projects.

"There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he told Deadline. "I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

James and his wife are moving back to UK

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about his move back across the pond, James said: "I love where we live, I love being in Los Angeles. I love it but we always knew it would be an adventure and not a final destination. This place, this little island, is amazing.

"The stuff it’s created, the things it’s given the world. I’ve always been very proud to call it home."

The successful actor was born in London, and was raised in the small town of Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire, and it's unknown where exactly the family will be settling when back in the UK.

