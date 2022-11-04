Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman 'so upset’ as family secret revealed

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman got more than she bargained for during her appearance on DNA Journey, when it was revealed that her father was adopted at a young age - a secret that Alison admitted that she didn’t think anyone in her family was aware of.

MORE: Gavin and Stacey creator and star Ruth Jones shares disappointing update about the show's future

Speaking about the revelation on Good Morning Britain, she said: "My father was adopted, which I didn't know, none of us knew in our family. I don't think [my father] knew. He was eight months old."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gavin and Stacey star reveals why the next episode could happen soon

The actress, who plays Pam on the hit sitcom, was joined by her Gavin and Stacey co-star Larry Lamb, who added: "It knocked her sideways."

Alison opened up about her reaction to the revelation

Alison continued: "I was so glad that I had Larry with me honestly because I was just so upset by it, I really was… My grandmother, my aunt, my uncle they all knew [and] they didn't tell me, but they were lovely people that's the main thing and I love them to bits. But to find out suddenly that my grandma wasn't my grandma as it was quite upsetting."

MORE: Why Boy George was allowed to alter his I'm a Celebrity campmate uniform

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals who convinced him to finally take part on I’m a Celebrity

Will you be watching DNA Journey?

Larry revealed he learned a similar thing during his time on the show, explaining: "I'd found out the same sort of thing - my mother was adopted. And there was a whole chain of things that sprang off that, so I kind of got where Alison was. Mine was kind of easier to accept but Ally's, this was a big shaking of the keystone."

Alison and Larry are the latest stars to appear on the show, with celebs including Tom Allen, Gloria Hunniford and Joel Dommett all learning about their heritage on the ITV series.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.