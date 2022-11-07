Who is I'm a Celeb's Babatunde Aléshé - Everything you need to know from love life to career The comedian is aiming to be crowned King of the Jungle

The new series of I'm a Celebrity is just about to kick off with 11 new stars aiming to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

PHOTOS: I'm a Celebrity 2022: See the full line-up for the new series

This will be the first series to return to Australia since the coronavirus pandemic forced the show to relocate to Wales, and we imagine that the stars can't wait to get started. Among the brave celebs this year is comedian Babatunde Aléshé, and for those who are unfamiliar with his work, here's everything you need to know about the star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the I'm a Celebrity 2022 cast!

Who is Babatunde Aléshé?

The comedian has been a regular fixture on panel shows

Babatunde is an award-winning comedian and actor who rose to prominence in 2018 after he won the Amused Moose National New Comic Award and the Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards. The funnyman has performed at major venues including the Hackney Empire Theatre and O2 Arena.

DISCOVER: Matt Hancock's I'm a Celebrity '£400,000' fee and what he'll do with it revealed

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reacts as Mike Tindall confirmed for I'm a Celebrity

The 34-year-old is also a talented actor having appeared in major shows like EastEnders and Doctor Who and he also appeared on game shows such as The Weakest Link and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Fans of Celebrity Gogglebox might also recognise Babatunde, who has appeared on the show alongside close friend Mo Gilligan.

Who is Babatunde Aléshé married to?

Babatunde is a father-of-one

Babatunde married travel company owner Leonie in 2015 in a dreamy ceremony.

READ: Matt Hancock's hidden health condition rules him out of Bushtucker trials

DISCOVER: Why Boy George was allowed to alter his I'm a Celebrity campmate uniform

The couple share son Judah together, but Babatunde opts to usually keep the pair out of the spotlight.

What has Babatunde Aléshé said about joining I'm a Celeb?

Although there have been plenty of iconic clashes during I'm a Celeb over the years, Babatunde told media outlets that he plans to stay away from them during his time on the show.

"I'd walk away from any drama, I've always said I'm like the least famous person here, so I'm not trying to mess up any opportunities," he explained. "So if people want to argue, I'll let them do that. I’m not getting cancelled yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.