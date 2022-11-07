Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara's 'biggest worry' over I'm A Celebrity appearance

Mike Tindall has already impressed I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! viewers with his positive can-do attitude. And while many of us are excited to see what the rugby player will get up to in the jungle, Mike has revealed there's one thing his wife Zara is worried about.

Zara, who is Princess Anne's daughter, has warned him not to embarrass her with his eating habits.

Speaking from Australia, Mike said: "We have some work out here so if it got to the end then hopefully, she'd be able to come out. Zara told me to go and be myself, which is all you can be. She said to go enjoy and be yourself."

Mike and Zara – the late Queen's granddaughter - have been married since 2011 and together share three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

He added: "Zara's biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat. She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it's always a point that she brings up. When your nose has been mangled as much as mine it is just a by-product."

The rugby player is married to the King's niece Zara

Of getting his wife's blessing to appear on the show, Mike said: "Zara gets it and supports it – with both our careers, she goes away competing for weeks at a time and I always went on tours for three, four weeks in the summer, so our relationship has always been built to deal with that and we’re good at compartmentalising and finding ways to deal with it."

On Monday, good friend James Haskell – who took part in the 2019 series – appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke about Mike's support group.

Asked by Susanna Reid whether Zara will be travelling to Oz to cheer on her husband, James replied: "Yeah, yeah, I think she'll be out there. Hopefully!"

Mike fetching gold stars on the I'm A Celebrity launch

Fans of the show will no doubt be hoping for some insider information when it comes to the royal family. But according to James, that's very unlikely to happen.

Asked if Mike will mind what he says, the former rugby star replied: "Yes, I think so. You always do. "But Mike's quite a private guy anyway," he continued. "I think he's part of one of the most famous and best families in the world..."

