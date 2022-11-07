BREAKING: Olivia Attwood quits I’m a Celebrity after 24 hours

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has left the I’m a Celebrity jungle after just 24 hours in a shocking reveal. According to The Sun, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the competition on medical grounds - and she has since been snapped at the airport returning to the UK.

An insider told the publication that there was a medical issue overnight and she was unable to rejoin the camp, despite wanting to. A rep for I’m a Celebrity told The Sun: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show." HELLO! has reached out to ITV for more information.

The star has yet to break her silence on the exit, but she did open up about what joining the show meant to her ahead of going into the jungle. She said: "I am not a terribly emotional person but I do think this show is unique. You have got no contact with friends and family, you are going to be hungry and you are going to be tested with fears and phobias. If there was one show that will make you emotional, then it is this one!"

She continued: "I’m A Celebrity is such an iconic programme and this year has been incredible. I am going straight into filming a new documentary when I finish and so there won’t be much rest for me on the other side but it’s so exciting. Getting the call to be part of this programme blew my mind." We will miss her in the jungle!