Strictly's Tony Adams reacts to heated Katya Jones 'dispute' for the first time

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams has broken his silence on the apparent on-air confrontation he had with his dance partner Katya Jones during Saturday's show.

During the closing credits, the dancing duo - who scored 21 points for their Salsa - were seen having a serious conversation, which didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Tony explained: "We constantly argue, don't we?" To which, Katya joked: "We just don't like each other at all, we don't get on!"

Of their friendship, Tony shared: "We've had two months together now. She's been training me and the routines she's putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she's a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.

"So I think it's a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I'm not an expert in this field."

Tony Adams and Katya Jones have broken their silence

Following the apparent confrontation, Katya quickly dispelled any rumours of a conflict by heaping praise on the former footballer. "THANK YOU for voting us through to week 8!! We are beyond grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "And we hope you can see how hard we are trying! So if you want to see us dance another week, we will keep doing so trying our best!

"@tonyadamsofficial impresses me every day! I'm just loving every single day teaching him to dance, seeing his improvement and growth!"

She added: "We are not here to play it safe, cause life really begins at the end of your comfort zone! Let's gooooo." A short while later, Tony wrote on Instagram Stories: "Thanks to everyone who voted for us to dance again. Let's go Jive."

