Rose Ayling-Ellis' powerful words to Ellie Simmonds after surprise Strictly exit revealed

Rose Ayling-Ellis was one of the many stars to speak out after Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin became the latest pair to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The duo performed an energetic Charleston on Saturday, bagging their highest score yet of 33. However, once the public vote was added to their score, Ellie and Nikita found themselves in the bottom two for the first time, going up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

WATCH: Ellie Simmonds reveals Nikita Kuzmin has changed her life in sweet exit speech

The former Paralympian, who is the first person with dwarfism to ever dance on the BBC show, was praised by last year's winner Rose.

"Beautiful. Absolutely love watching you both. You both have shown that boundaries can be pushed, always be so so proud of this!" wrote the actress – who made history by becoming the first deaf contestant on the show before going on to win.

Rose's dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, stated that the pair left the competition "way too early". He said: "Way too early!! You guys were a dream to watch!! Both of you be proud of what you have achieved [heart emoji]."

After their fate was confirmed, Nikita revealed he was "beyond grateful for every single second" he spent alongside Ellie. "Didn't want to write this so early, but here we go…" he said alongside a crying face emoji. "Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I've loved every single moment with you.

Nikita and Ellie became the sixth couple to leave the show

"You're the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life. Keep doing incredible things the way you do."

He continued: "This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life. You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life. I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you.

"Not sure what I'll do without you talking to me non-stop for a whole day," he joked, before telling her: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE SIMMONDS! KEEP PROVING EVERYONE WRONG THE WAY YOU LOVE TO DO IT. I will miss you so much and I love you @elliesimmonds #teamelita."

