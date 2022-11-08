Oti Mabuse addresses Katya Jones and Tony Adams' Strictly confrontation: 'She's not one to keep quiet' The Strictly pair appeared to have a heated conversation on the show

Oti Mabuse has shared her thoughts after Katya Jones appeared to have a heated confrontation with her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Tony Adams.

During the closing credits of Saturday's show, the dancing duo - who scored 21 points for their Salsa - were seen having a serious conversation, which didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

WATCH: Katya Jones praises Tony Adams after Strictly dance

Appearing on Monday's Morning Live, whilst filling in for Kym Marsh, the former two-time Strictly champion confessed how Katya is "not one to keep quiet" when speaking with Gethin Jones and Karen Hauer.

Host Gethin said: "I remember on Saturday night Katya was shouting, 'Focus' in his face. I am sure you can relate to that Karen." To which, Karen replied: "Absolutely, I mean, you see these guys working so hard during the week and sometimes they get it correct and everything is in the right order."

She continued: "If there is too much enjoyment, you forget, if there is not enough enjoyment [you forget]. There is a nice little balance of focus and enjoyment which takes years to master but bless him, he literally is trying his best."

Karen added: "I am there for him but I can see how much Katya adores him and she knows he had been doing it correctly the whole week and it just took too much excitement and it just went downhill. What I was happy about was that he didn't drop her - all those lifts were incredible."

Katya and Tony scored 21 points for their Salsa

However, Oti was quick to remark: "Yeah, Katya is not one to keep quiet, she will tell you wherever you are."

Following the apparent confrontation, Katya quickly dispelled any rumours of a conflict by heaping praise on the former footballer.

"THANK YOU for voting us through to week 8!! We are beyond grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "And we hope you can see how hard we are trying! So if you want to see us dance another week, we will keep doing so trying our best!

"@tonyadamsofficial impresses me every day! I'm just loving every single day teaching him to dance, seeing his improvement and growth!"

She added: "We are not here to play it safe, cause life really begins at the end of your comfort zone! Let's gooooo." A short while later, Tony wrote on Instagram Stories: "Thanks to everyone who voted for us to dance again. Let's go Jive."

