Strictly's Katya Jones speaks out after Tony Adams confrontation - 'We're not here to play it safe'

Katya Jones has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt message to her dance partner Tony Adams after they were saved from the public vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

During the closing credits of Saturday's show, the dancing duo – who scored 21 points for their Salsa – appeared to be having a serious conversation, which didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

Dispelling any rumours of a conflict, the professional dancer heaped praise on the former footballer as she thanked fans for keeping them in the competition.

"THANK YOU for voting us through to week 8!! We are beyond grateful," she wrote. "And we hope you can see how hard we are trying! So if you want to see us dance another week, we will keep doing so trying our best!

"@tonyadamsofficial impresses me every day! I'm just loving every single day teaching him to dance, seeing his improvement and growth!"

Katya and Tony scored 21 points for their Salsa

She added: "We are not here to play it safe, cause life really begins at the end of your comfort zone! Let's gooooo." A short while later, Tony wrote on Instagram Stories: "Thanks to everyone who voted for us to dance again. Let's go Jive."

Fans heaped praise on their partnership, with one writing: "Aww so many congratulations! You are both amazing - Katya you always get the best from people and Tony is improving all the time."

Another said: "The viewers will vote for entertainment and love seeing improvement. Your choreo is always exciting & fresh to watch." A third post read: "You and Tony are the true spirit of Strictly, taking a complete novice teaching them to dance and more importantly, improving each week!!"

