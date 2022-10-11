Tony Adams speaks out after performing striptease on Strictly alongside Katya Jones The pair were bottom of the leaderboard

Strictly's Tony Adams has finally broken his silence after his and his pro partner Katya Jones' epic performance on Saturday.

The duo performed a Samba to You Sexy Thing by Hot Chocolate, and although the judges' votes placed them bottom of the leaderboard with just 18 points, they were clearly a hit with viewers who saved them from the dance-off.

WATCH: Katya Jones and Tony Adams' epic Samba to Hot Stuff

Reacting to going through to week four, Tony thanked his fans and declared his love for them in a special message on his Instagram.

"We are top of the league...if not quite the leaderboard. What a weekend - samba-ing our way to victory with these wonderful Arsenal guys @gabriel.martinelli @edugaspar and @sylvinho_campos," he began.

Viewers saved the couple despite coming last on the leaderboard

To the fans that have been voting for him, he added: "Thank you so much for all the love and support for me and @katyajones. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever foresee a dancing striptease in my life. But I loved it, and I love you."

He then added several hashtags, such as #strictlycomedancing #savinglives #mentalhealth #comfortzone #addiction and #worldmentalhealthday.

Tony and Katya went to watch Arsenal play on Sunday

Tony and Katya's dance was so epic, it is thought to have boosted the show's viewing figures to 8.3 million. According to The Sun an average of 7.6M watched the series' latest episode however figures peaked during the 55-year-old's sexy samba.

To celebrate their success, Katya and Adam spent Sunday together watching Arsenal play and on Monday, Katya dedicated several sweet posts to him in honour of his birthday.

The Strictly pro paid tribute to her partner on his birthday

"Happy birthday partner, what a privilege it is to be partnered with you," Katya wrote alongside a picture of them hugging in a football stadium.

She then reshared a video detailing all of Tony's achievements throughout his life and added: "Let's celebrate all his achievements."