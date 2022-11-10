Love Is Blind: When was season three's reunion episode filmed? The latest season of the romance show dropped last month

Love Is Blind fans were kept on their toes by the romantic ups and downs of the hit Netflix show’s third season.

MORE: Love is Blind viewers unhappy with contestant Zanab after Netflix air unseen clip during reunion

The fate of the contestants' relationships after their wedding day reckoning was covered in the dramatic reunion episode, which dropped on 9 November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Is Blind season three finale trailer

When was Love Is Blind’s reunion filmed?

It’s understandable that viewers are wondering how much time had passed between the main show filming, and the reunion episode. According to Variety, seasons two and three were filmed back to back, with the former in the spring and summer of 2021 and the latter in late summer 2021.

Season two’s reunion took place in February of this year, and it is reported that filming for season three’s took place the following month in March. This meant the couples had to keep their marriages, or lack of, secret for a good few months.

MORE: Are SK and Raven from Love Is Blind still together?

MORE: Which couples from Love is Blind season two are still together?

Speaking to Bustle, Vanessa Lachey said that the back-to-back filming of both series was due to Covid-19 precautions. She explained: “We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe and that everyone was tested appropriately and that we took all the appropriate measures... They had created this really safe bubble for all of us to be comfortable in and for the cast to be comfortable in.”

Season three premiered on 19 October, with four new episodes released on the streaming platform at a time. At the reunion, the strongest couple from this co-hort of contestants, Alexa and Brennon, confirmed that they were still happily married.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the Love Is Blind reunion

It was also revealed that Bartise had quickly moved on with another mystery woman after saying no to Nancy at their wedding. Meanwhile, Zanab and Cole, who broke up at the altar, have remained apart.

Additionally, fans of the show discovered that Colleen and Matt - who did tie the knot - are still together. And Raven and SK, who broke up at their wedding, ended up successfully giving their relationship another go after filming ended.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.