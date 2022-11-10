Love Island viewers unhappy with contestant Zanab after Netflix air unseen clip during reunion episode Cole pleaded for the clip to be shown

On Thursday, Love is Blind fans were treated to two new episodes, including "The Reunion", a 53 minute episode in which all ten contestants that made it to the altar reunite alongside hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey and revisit their highs and lows.

One couple in the spotlight was Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The pair made it to the altar but in a shock twist, Zanab, 32, refused to marry Cole, 27, because he had "disrespected me, insulted me, critiqued me and single-handedly shattered my self-confidence".

Fans were no doubt in shock to hear her statement as viewers had failed to see that behaviour in Cole during the 11 episodes of the third series.

During the reunion, Zanab and fellow female contestants shared their disappointment over Cole and insisted that his real behaviour not being shown really "protected" him.

Zanab revealed the reasons why she did not marry Cole

Zanab went further to describe a scene in which Cole "tried to control what I ate".

"I stopped eating. I was eating like a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn't pass out on the long days of filming.

"The Cuties story that didn't make the cut, was, one day, at 2pm, we were still filming, I hadn't had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties, tiny oranges that fit in the palm of my hand, and he looked at me and he goes, 'Are you gonna eat both of those?' And I said, 'Well, like, yeah, that's a serving.'

Cole was visibly upset during The Reunion episode

"And he goes, 'Well, we're going to eat out later, maybe you should save your appetite.'"

Cole was shocked by Zanab's words, so much so he pleaded with the Netflix show producers to add the clip, which they did at the end of the show.

In the clip, the couple can be seen talking calmly in the kitchen about their wedding, with both of them eating cuties out of bowl, when Cole questions her peeling an orange because she needs to "save her appetito" for their dinner. He then appears worried when Zanab reveals she has not eaten in all day with him reminding her that he had offered her a "poke bowl" for lunch.

The couple became engaged without having seen each other

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their comments on the extra clip, many not happy with Zanab's claims.

"Plot twist: Zanab is the real villain in #loveisblind season 3 seeing the cuties clip, Cole did nothing wrong. Zanab, out of her insecurity, made it a bigger issue than it was and blamed Cole entirely. He did not deserve that humiliation at the reunion," one wrote.

Cole and Zanab posed together after the filming of the last episode

Another added: "Unpopular opinion: I am NOT a COLE fan by ANY means but watching this reunion, Zanab truly needs professional help. She has some deep trauma that she needs to heal from."

"Cole was broken down by the end of that reunion. This is what happens when you are constantly gaslit to the point where you question your own sanity. He was genuinely confused by Zanab’s recount of their interactions. Hard to watch," said a third.