Are SK and Raven from Love Is Blind still together? Warning! Spoilers for season three ahead…

Love Is Blind season three might just be the best yet. The Netflix reality show once again saw a group of young and beautiful singles enter the 'pods' to find out if they could meet The One and fall in love sight unseen.

A number of couples ended up getting engaged, meeting their families and, finally, meeting at the altar. But there were some mixed results. Warning! Spoilers ahead for Love Is Blind season three, so if you're yet to watch episode ten, look away now…

WATCH: Love Is Blind season three finale trailer

What happened with SK and Raven on Love Is Blind?

After meeting in the pods and getting engaged, the couple faced a number of setbacks including Bartise's interest in Raven, their issues with their emotional and physical connection, as well as wondering what their future held with regard to SK planning to move to California to return to university.

But, despite the hiccups and minor bumps in the road, as their wedding day got closer, it seemed like the couple were on track to say 'I Do' and had said "I love you" to each other a number of times throughout the process.

The couple's relationship seemed to be going well

However, on their wedding day, despite professing their love for one another, SK said "I don't" when asked if he would take Raven as his bride. "We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he explained. Raven then walked away in tears. Ouch.

SK explained his reasoning to the cameras after the shock moment: "I think I would rather lose her than be in a marriage with her where I will feel lots of shortcomings every day."

SK and Raven didn't make it past their wedding day

Are Love Is Blind couple SK and Raven still together?

Although SK said no to marrying Raven in episode ten, he didn't outright say he wanted to relationship to end, so viewers will have to tune into episodes 11 and 12 to find out more.

However, regarding SK and Raven to this day, there doesn't seem to be any signs on social media that the pair's relationship stood the test of time. Not only that, by the looks of SK's Instagram, he has indeed moved to California to study his MBA at Berkley; meanwhile, Raven still resides in Dallas teaching pilates.

SK went off to university

What do fans make of SK and Raven on Love Is Blind?

Fans were not happy with SK's decision to say no to Raven. One person tweeted: "I'm gonna need a good explanation on what went wrong with SK and Raven because him saying no didn't make sense. I didn't believe in the relationship in the beginning but then I started to and then that wedding just came outta nowhere. He led that girl on #loveisblind."

Another agreed, writing: "SK's response on wedding day is literally my biggest disappointment of the whole show. Raven was your 'treasure' this whole time. You've been molding her to fit your culture and she's happily obliged and you ditch her? I'm done. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3."

