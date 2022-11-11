The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki 'spot on' as Princess Diana in viral clip This week saw the return of the hit Netflix show for a fifth season

The Crown returned to Netflix this week, with a dramatic plot inspired by the true story of the Royal Family in the 1990s.

One of the most gripping scenes for fans in the new fifth season is Princess Diana’s famous interview with the BBC’s Panorama.

The programme, which was filmed in 1995, saw Prince Charles’ then-wife talk about his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. She uttered the famous line “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” to journalist Martin Bashir.

After the new series arrived on the streaming platform this week, viewers have been left amazed at Elizabeth Debicki's “spot on” acting. They pointed out that the 32-year-old star had perfectly captured the late princess’ voice and facial expressions in the scene.

A clip of the moment in The Crown was placed beside the real-life footage by a Twitter user to show the accuracy of Elizabeth’s acting. Sharing the video, which has gone viral, they wrote: “The Crown just cannot be beaten at this point, these Diana clips.”

The post has been ‘liked’ more than 43,000 times, with 5,000 people also sharing it. One person wrote “WOW!!!!!! SPOT ON!” while another shared “Elizabeth Debicki nails that” and a third suggested that she should be in line for an Emmy Award.

The Crown fans have praised Elizabeth Debicki's performance as Princess Diana (pictured in 1995)

It comes after Elizabeth reacted to criticism of the new series, which features the breakdown of the Wales’ marriage before the princess was horrifically killed in a car crash in 1997. Last month, fellow actress Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major were among those calling for a disclaimer to be added to the show making clear it is only loosely based on history.

Speaking to The Guardian, the star said: "I understand what the show is, and what it's trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with."

She added: "I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched The Crown and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true." The new series arrived on Netflix on Wednesday worldwide.

