The Crown star Jonathan Pryce: Where you've seen Prince Philip actor before We knew he looked familiar

If watching season five of The Crown has got you wondering where you've seen Prince Philip actor Jonathan Pryce, we can help solve the mystery.

Oscar-nominated star Jonathan Pryce will be playing the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth series, but he already has quite an impressive acting career and has even been nominated for an Oscar.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Crown season five

What has Jonathan Pryce been in before The Crown?

The 75-year-old is well known for his role as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones, who he played in seasons five and six, between 2015 and 2016.

The actor also appeared in Netflix's The Two Popes as Pope Francis, which garnered him his Oscar nomination and a BAFTA win.

Jonathan previously starred in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2006's Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest and 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean and the Curse of the Black Pearl as Governor Weatherby Swann.

Jonathan Pryce was in Game Of Thrones before The Crown

He also appeared in Comic Relief's Doctor Who special in 1999, and for noughties rom-com fans, Jonathan was in the iconic What a Girl Wants with Amanda Bynes.

Of his casting in The Crown, the actor said: "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again," in a statement posted to The Crown's Instagram page in August 2020.

Jonathan Pryce was in What a Girl Wants

"The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip," the actor continued. "To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

