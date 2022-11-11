Fans convinced there could be an I'm A Celebrity mass walkout after Matt Hancock's arrival The former MP's arrival has caused quite a stir

Since it was announced that Matt Hancock would be arriving in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, there has been plenty of debate, criticism and even major concerns for the latest series, and now viewers are convinced that there could be a mass walkout.

It was on Wednesday's episode that the former MP first made his debut on the show, and in a few awkward moments, his fellow campmates have already voiced their opinions about Matt's headline-hitting kiss with colleague Gina Coladangelo, and as a result, his breach of social distancing rules.

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I'm A Celeb debut - and Seann Walsh can't contain his shock

On Thursday's episode, campmate Scarlette Douglas told Matt:

"I want to say this morning as I don't like to leave things in… a lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset, emotions are running high. We're not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone's a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I'm sure you understand why."

She added: "It was hard, a lot of people had difficult times… and then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them I think was a big slap in the face for everyone."

Scarlette Douglas confronted Matt about his actions

Responding to her comments, Matt replied: "Look, I know how people felt. That's why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you."

Their tense conversation came just hours after Matt received a frosty reception from the rest of the group, after arriving in camp alongside comedian, Seann Walsh.

In an emotional moment, Boy George admitted to cameras: "I don't even know if I really want to be here."

Boy George struggled with Matt's arrival on Wednesday

He also opened up to Scarlette about why he struggled so much with Matt's arrival:

​​"You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn't allowed to see her," he said.

"I thought she was going to die. I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, 'Please look after my mum.' I used my name, I was like 'Please look after my mum.'"

"And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don't want to be sitting here like I'm having fun with him."

Charlene White, Sue Cleaver and Babatunde Aléshé have also voiced their opinions

Charlene White, Sue Cleaver and Babatunde Aléshé have also voiced their concerns, which is why viewers are now expecting a walkout. Taking to Twitter, one wrote:

"This could backfire very badly on ITV and Ant & Dec. People do not want to be entertained by Matt Hancock and the celebrities do not want their reputations to be tarnished by playing games with him. I wonder how they would have handled a walkout."

Meanwhile, others have agreed that a walkout would be understandable.

"I'd do exactly the same…expect you'd not find me there in the first place!" tweeted one viewer.

"Wow. Not even wanted anywhere....well @antanddec, @imacelebrity and @ITV but no one else....#HanCockOut," agreed another.

