Ant and Dec can barely contain laughter as Boy George takes on first eating trial – preview Boy George and Matt Hancock had a meal like no other

Boy George and Matt Hancock are taking on the first eating trial of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 – and it's set to be one of the funniest episodes yet!

In a new clip which saw the campmates dining out at La Cucaracha Cafe, it seems that even presenters Ant and Dec could barely contain their laughter as Boy George was tasked with eating six fermented plums.

Boy George struggles to eat fermented plums

Kicking off the challenge with confidence, the singer got off to a good start, which had Ant remarking: "Oh he's popping them in! One, two, three – he's not hanging around," but it was after the fourth that things took a sour turn.

After pausing for a moment or two, Dec hilariously points out that "something's stopped him in his tracks," with Boy George replying: "The taste."

He added, "they taste like perfume. They taste like you're being poisoned."

In a dramatic turn of events, Boy George couldn't help but gag out loud, which – in typical Ant and Dec fashion – had the comedic duo trying their hardest not to laugh.

Boy George retched as he attempted to complete the eating trial

"It's disgusting," says Boy George, "just really disgusting and I can eat anything."

While the clip showed the 61-year-old taking part in the challenge, he'll of course be joined by his fellow campmate, Matt Hancock.

After announcing that the former MP would be joining him in the trial, fans were quick to post their excitement on Twitter.

Ant and Dec tried their hardest to not laugh

"Aha! Brilliant, Boy George & Matt. Cannot wait to see this eating trial #ImACeleb" wrote one.

"EATING TRIAL!!!!!!!! HERE WE GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ImACeleb," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "THE EATING TRIAL FINALLY #ImACeleb."

Fans will also see Matt Hancock sampling some less than appetising dishes tonight

Prior to the news, fans had just watched Matt take on his first solo bushtucker trial of the series, which saw him searching for stars hiding among various underwater critters.

Speaking about the case slowly being lowered, giving Matt less and less space to take a breath of air before going back underwater, Dec said: "Your air hole gets smaller," with Ant joking: "What did you call him?" Dec replied: "Air hole!"

