I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals impact of Strictly kiss: 'Worst moment of my life'

Seann Walsh made his first appearance on I'm a Celebrity on Wednesday night's show, but this wasn't his first foray into the world of reality television.

SEE: Seann Walsh met Matt Hancock before entering I'm a Celebrity jungle – incredible viral clip

The comedian had previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, where he performed alongside Russian pro Katya Jones. However, the pair became embroiled in controversy after the pair were pictured sharing a kiss. Seann, at the time, was dating American actress Rebecca Humphries, while Katya was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals the first time he met Matt Hancock

The kiss led to the breakdown of Seann and Rebecca's relationship, with Katya and Neil separating a year later.

MORE: Ant and Dec make jibe at Matt Hancock during solo bushtucker trial preview

READ: I'm A Celebrity viewers extremely divided over Matt Hancock's jungle debut - see their reactions

Speaking about the incident with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Seann explained: "Me and my dance partner, who was married, I was in a relationship, we were photographed kissing when we were on Strictly Come Dancing… that was the front page of every newspaper."

He added that a statement from Rebecca about the kiss "end[ed]" him, resulting in him having to apologise during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life," he said.

Seann discussed the incident with Sue Cleaver

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he continued: "That's something in my life that I don't want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up. They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on.

READ: Olivia Attwood sets the record straight on I'm A Celeb covid rumours surrounding exit

MORE: I'm a Celebrity stars react as Matt Hancock joins the camp

"It's really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful. I just want to be clear in that I'm very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward."

Seann and ex-girlfriend Rebecca split after the kiss

Speaking about how she reacted upon learning of the kiss, Rebecca said: "My default response was, somewhat surprisingly, to be practical. Within five minutes, we were both in a car being surreptitiously whisked away under the cover of October darkness.

"Bright lights from every direction blinded me on route, the urgency of loud male voices and a sharp, intense shift in energy. 'Wow,' I remember thinking, as our driver sped off. 'This is what being papped feels like'."

DISCOVER: Is I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock still with his wife following cheating scandal?

READ: Who is Chris Moyles girlfriend Tiffany Austin?

During an appearance on Red Table Talk earlier this year, she revealed that Seann called her a 'psychopath' when she asked him if anything was going on between him and Katya.

She explained that he told her: "I feel like if you saw the two of us together, you would we're just friends, and you would be able to see what a psychopath you are."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.