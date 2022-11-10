Why did I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner split from Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis The Hollyoaks stars dated from 2018 to 2019

Owen Warner is currently entertaining fans as one of the campmates in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, impressing them with his carefree nature and toned physique during those shower scenes.

The actor, who rose to fame on Hollyoaks, used to date his co-star Stephanie Davis, who played the character of Sinead O'Connor. However, after a relationship lasting for nine months, the two stars parted ways. The former couple first started dating in 2018, with the pair even moving in together and Owen forming a close bond with Stephanie's son, Caben.

Owen and Stephanie even sparked engagement rumours following a loved-up selfie in which Owen wrote: "Can't believe I found my wife," and Stephanie responded: "I can't WAIT to be your wife I love you."

Their relationship came to an end in October, with the young actor reportedly feeling that their relationship was "moving too fast".

Both have since moved on, and in 2021, Owen briefly dated Apprentice runner-up Camilla Ainsworth, with the pair enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day together before parting ways in May.

The pair dated for nine months before they split

The Hollyoaks actor has also been linked with make-up artist Lana Jenkins, who works on the soap opera, and Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, with the pair enjoying a sunny holiday together.

Owen and Chloe parted ways after the actor was reportedly messaging model Apollonia Llewellyn ahead of the pair going public.

Stephanie has also since found love, and is dating boyfriend Joseph Mckalroy.

Wednesday night's edition of I'm a Celebrity saw former Health Secretary Matt Hancock make his jungle debut, with Owen offering him the benefit of the doubt after confessing not to know much about Matt as he doesn't "follow politics".

