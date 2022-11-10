I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec make jibe at Matt Hancock during solo bushtucker trial preview Matt is taking on an underwater challenge

I’m a Celebrity stars Ant and Dec make a cheeky joke at Matt Hancock during his first solo Bush Tucker trial in the upcoming episode - and we can’t wait to see the whole trial! In the clip, the MP is diving to find stars hiding among various underwater critters - and the presenting duo had plenty to say about it.

Speaking to one another, Dec said: "You’ve got to hold your breath for a long time!" To which Ant joked: "You don’t have to hold your breath! Just him."

After Matt found the star, Dec said: "Yes! Get it into your bag!" Encouraged the suspended MP, Ant told him: "Good going this! Down we go again."

Speaking about the case slowly being lowered, giving Matt less and less space to take a breath of air before going back underwater, Dec said: "Your air hole gets smaller," with Ant joking: "What did you call him?" Dec replied: "Air hole!"

Matt’s debut into the jungle certainly had viewers talking, with plenty discussing the politician going into the jungle on social media. One person wrote: "ITV playing an absolute blinder actually by putting Matt Hancock into the jungle with a smart, politically intelligent journalist like Charlene," while another person added: "MATT HANCOCK SLIPPING OFF THE BRIDGE THEN SEANN LAUGHING IN HIS FACE BEFORE MATT SINGS ED SHEERAN I'M CRYING WHAT ALTERNATE DIMENSION IS THIS."

A third person wrote: "I’m so sorry, I know he’s a terrible person and I despise his guts but I would be lying if I didn’t say that this is the most entertaining surreal piece of tv that I’ve seen in a long time. It’s a complete fever dream shit show and historians will be studying this."

