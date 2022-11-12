Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay worries fans with on-set appearance in new photo The actress sparked a huge reaction

Mariska Hargitay had fans asking 'what happened?' when a fan page shared some photos on Instagram in which she was sporting an injury.

The star appeared beaten up in latest episode of Law and Order: SVU and her character, Olivia Benson, was rocking a black eye.

In the images, Mariska looked unphased but social media followers were eager to know why she was bruised.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay is suprised by best friend Ali Wentworth on her birthday

They asked: "Omg what happened? Is this tonight’s show? Man I can’t take it to see#mariska hurt at all," and another added: "OMG what happened to her eye?" while a third remarked: "HER FACE," and a shocked emoji.

Fortunately her bruise was all thanks to her makeup team but it did make fans eager to watch the new episode and find out what happened.

It was a very different look for Mariska when she went out on a girl's night recently and turned heads in a spectacular dress.

Mariska's fans worried about her on-set appearance

She pulled out all the stops in a floor-length, sparkling silver gown with layered fringe detailing for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.

Mariska's frock perfectly highlighted her figure thanks to a nipped-in waist and featured puffed sleeves and a high neck.

Mariska appeared solo at the event, no doubt leaving her husband, Peter Hermann at home with their three kids August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, also 11.

Mariska wowed at the awards ceremony

The couple met on the set of Law & Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the Younger actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

The proud parents welcomed August in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya, and soon afterward they adopted their son Andrew.

