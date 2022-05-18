Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay is a vision in figure-hugging power suit The Olivia Benson actress was joined by her co-stars

Mariska Hargitay was all smiles when she arrived at NBCUniversal Upfronts with her co-stars earlier this week.

The Law & Order: SVU star put on a brave face for the special outing just weeks after the long-running TV series was dealt a devastating blow. But Mariska made sure to grab attention in an eye-catching bright yellow suit.

The actress ? who plays Captain Olivia Benson in the show ? looked stunning in the vivid two-piece, which featured a double-breasted jacket worn over a silk camisole and matching wide-leg pants.

She accessorized with gold peep-toe heels and delicate drop earrings, and wore her highlighted brunette locks in loose waves, adding a glossy lip and smokey bronzed eye.

Mariska's outing comes after longtime showrunner Warren Leight announced that he is stepping away from the series.

Mariska looked gorgeous in her bright suit

Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month after wrapping up production on the show's current 23rd season, he announced the bittersweet news that he will not be returning for season 24.

"The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23," he wrote.

Mariska was joined by Chris Meloni

"The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I've decided to take a break.".

Fans were quick to react to the news, with many taking to the replies to share messages of gratitude and support. However, many couldn't help but express how sad they were to see Warren go.

One wrote: "I'm devastated you're leaving." A second said: "Oh so sad to see you go, good luck to you and whatever you are going to do next, you will be missed especially all the great storylines and guest stars you bring on."

