What happened to The Equalizer on Sundays? Queen Latifah stars in the show

Fans of The Equalizer have been missing the popular crime drama on Sunday nights as the show has been absent from its usual 8pm slot for the past two weeks.

MORE: The Equalizer: How to watch the crime drama starring Queen Latifah

The CBS programme, which first premiered last year and stars Queen Latifah, has been on a brief hiatus for a fortnight due to a rescheduling reshuffle.

WATCH: Are you a fan of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah?

Luckily, fans can look forward to a brand new episode on Sunday night, which will be airing on CBS at 8pm ET/PT.

Taking to Twitter, the show's official account celebrated its return by posting a snap of cast members Queen Latifah, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint and Adam Goldberg raising their wine glasses in a scene from the show. The caption read: "Raise your glasses –– #TheEqualizer is back with an all-NEW episode tonight."

Fans expressed their relief in the comments section, with one person writing: "Woohoo!!! I cannot wait!!!" while another added: "Was worried… @IAMQUEENLATIFAH Can't wait."

MORE: Chicago Fire fans convinced they've worked out major upcoming storyline

MORE: Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman reacts to co-star's major transformation for season five - Exclusive

A third simply tweeted: "Finally."

The show returns on Sunday 13 November

The synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode of season three, titled 'Blowback', reads: "When a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site, McCall works with Carter Griffin to ensure he arrives unharmed; Dante deals with the possibility of his father being released from prison."

For those unfamiliar with the hit drama, it centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. While she comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter, to a trusted few, she is 'The Equalizer' - an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

The Equalizer returns to CBS on Sunday 13 November at 8pm ET/PT.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.