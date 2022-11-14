Strictly's Dianne Buswell expresses gratitude after shock Tyler West dance-off Tony Adams and Katya Jones became the latest pair to leave Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has expressed her gratitude for being given the chance to continue her journey with celebrity partner Tyler West.

The pair found themselves in the bottom two alongside Katya Jones and Tony Adams, who were forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury sustained during Saturday's show.

Taking to Instagram after the results' show, Dianne wrote: "We are extremely grateful for another opportunity to dance. And believe me we are trying our absolute best every single week and will continue to do so. Thank you for all the support guys x."

Turning her attention towards Tony and Katya, the pro dancer added: "@tonyadamsofficial @katyajones I LOVED watching you both every single week. You entertained the nation and brought smiles to so many faces xx."

In response, Katya said: "You were fantastic last night Di!! Keep doing what you're doing, keep going strong [heart emoji]."

After the former footballer was forced to withdraw, host Tess Daly explained: "Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool."

Dianne Buswell and Tyler West are through to next week's show

Tyler later wrote: "Loved this dance [fire emoji] was tough but we move, CANNOT explain how excited we are to be heading to Blackpool. Loving every second dancing each week @bbcstrictly & couldn't be more grateful for the support, thank you so much it means the world."

He continued: "@tonyadamsofficial you’re absolutely amazing, and everyone is so blessed to have you. A national treasure & I got no idea who I'm gonna be taking show day naps with now and countless story times, love you mate." [sic]

