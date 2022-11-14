Katya Jones breaks silence following Strictly exit – Tony Adams' wife Poppy reacts The dancer and the former footballer have become great friends

Katya Jones has spoken out after she and her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Tony Adams, were forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury sustained during Saturday's show.

Despite a very energetic dance routine, which included roly-poly's, Katya and Tony ended up in the bottom two, and faced the dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell. In the last moment, however, Tony revealed he was withdrawing due to the injury, which is yet to be revealed.

It was no doubt a very emotional moment for the pair, who have been supported week after week by their loyal fans.

Breaking her silence, Katya praised Tony for throwing himself "into this wild experience" before calling him a "true legend".

Tony and Katya have become the best of friends since meeting this summer

"Oh @tonyadamsofficial! As you know I never stop talking and especially now I have way too much to say. You came into this show with a quest - to deliver an important message. Actions speak a thousand words, and you led by example. By throwing yourself into this wild experience, totally surrendering to it, by showing up every single day and doing your absolute best - you connected and resonated with so many people at home," she began writing.

"You inspired them, you entertained them, you gave them hope and without a doubt - saved lives. You can walk away and proudly say that your mission is complete! @sixmhs @sportingchanceclinic."

The couple had a big fan following supporting their every move

She went on to praise him for overcoming fears and opening up before revealing she "gained a friend and the entire family".

"We both know that it's not been an easy ride physically and emotionally, but for me personally - it has been utterly rewarding. I've gained a friend and the entire family!!

"I'll miss our banter, our jamming sessions, silliness, countless tea and biscuits breaks, conversations that always went too deep too early, and I will even miss your moaning and burping," she joked.

Tony's wife Poppy revealed the family loved her very much

She continued: "You've outdone yourself showing what a phenomenal human being you are! A true legend! You showed that everyone deserves a chance, deserves to love and be loved. So you can now quickstep back to saving lives with an extra bounce in your step, extra sparkle and an occasional kick ball change! I will treasure this experience forever. Thank you. X."

Friends and fans were quick to react. Tony's wife, Poppy Teacher remarked: "You are my favourite and the best. Actually, you are OUR favourite and the best. And we love you very very very very VERY much."

Reacting to the sweet message, Katya replied: "Can I be the 7th child of your family please?"

