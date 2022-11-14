Strictly Come Dancing viewers furious after pointing out error during results show Did you notice this?

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left feeling unimpressed on Sunday night after pointing out a technical blunder during the results programme.

Before both couples who faced the fewest number of votes were revealed, singer Zak Abel and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason took to the floor to perform their single, Same Boat, to the audience. But it was the audio from the performance that viewers took umbrage with, claiming it was too low to hear.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Can someone turn up the volume on his [mic]? The percussion is louder than his singing." A second agreed, tweeting: "I couldn't hear the singer (Zak?) at the start!"

A third also noticed the technical setback, and noted how it wasn't for the first time, stating: "Can we please get the sound sorted out for the live singers? Terrible every week. Like they're singing through a pillow." A fourth simply asked: "What's wrong with the sound?"

Fans claimed they couldn't hear Zak Abel singing

Despite the sound difficulty, the audience seemed to enjoy the set, which also featured a dance from professional dancers Nikita Kuzmin and Amy Dowden, as the crowd erupted into huge applause after it finished.

Meanwhile, the rest of the results show didn't quite go to plan after it was revealed that Tony Adams and Katya Jones had decided to bow out before taking part in the dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Tony had seemingly suffered a leg injury following his Jive on Saturday night and, instead of dancing, decided to forfeit their place at Blackpool.

Tony Adams waved goodbye to Strictly on Sunday

Asked about his time on the show by co-host Tess Daly, Tony revealed that it had taken a lot out of him, especially at the beginning, confessing to crying every day. "It's been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you've got an issue with mental health then please don't suffer in silence and reach out for help," he said.

"Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process… I've got to be honest, it's tough, physically it's really tough… but dancing is really fantastic for you."

