Strictly Come Dancing's hidden mic feature has revealed wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin shouting across to his fellow dancer, Fleur East, as the singer took to the dancefloor – and we love his passion!

The BBC presenter and cameraman could be heard shouting from the sidelines: "Go on Fleur!" as she and her professional partner Vito Coppola began their Waltz to Elton John's I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues.

WATCH: Strictly's hidden mic reveals Hamza shouting at Fleur during her Waltz

It seems Hamza's support worked as Fleur and Vito went on to perform a beautiful Waltz, which received nines from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke and an eight from Shirley Ballas, putting them fifth on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Hamza himself had a brilliant night on Saturday with his and Jowita Pryztal's Cha Cha Cha to the Four Tops' I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bun). The pair's dance went down a treat with the judges and they received a nine from Craig and tens from the others, putting them safely at the top of the leaderboard.

Hamza and Jowita topped the leaderboard

But it was Ellie Simmons and Nikita Kuzmin who waved goodbye to Strictly during the week seven results. The pair faced Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off and were voted off unanimously by the judges.

Chatting to Rylan Clark on Strictly's It Takes Two on Monday evening, Ellie revealed her emotion about now being on the show.

Ellie and Nikita were voted off last weekend

"When we saw it was us, and to hear it was Molly and Carlos as well, who are absolutely incredible, all of us are like family, so to see that they were in the dance-off as well was so sad. You don't want anyone to go home!"

"We've been doing it for seven weeks now and now it’s all over all of a sudden. It's so sad but I cannot wait to see them all dance incredibly, I'm going to be supporting them all the way."

