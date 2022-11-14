Ola and James Jordan reveal next celebrity they think will leave Strictly Do you think this pair will be the next to leave the dancing competition?

Strictly Come Dancing is on to week nine - which can only mean one thing - the Blackpool special! This is the first time that the show has been able to go to the iconic ballroom for the special episode since the COVID pandemic started in 2020 - but who will voted off? See James and Ola’s predictions here…

Speaking about who he thinks will be leaving the dance floor for week nine - and who will win the whole show, James said: "I’m going to say Hamza is going to win!"

Ola added: "I would agree with that." James joked: "Of course you do because I’m always right! You heard it here at HELLO!, Hamza is going to win the show. Who is going to go out next week? As much as I feel like she’s improved so much and I’m really enjoying her now, I wasn’t at the beginning. So to change my opinion of someone is a big thing, I think it’s going to be Ellie [Taylor]. I think maybe it’s her time."

Ola also suggested it could be Kym's time to leave the show

However, Ola disagreed, and suggested Kym Marsh. James added: "It depends on what dances they’re going to get and how they perform on the night. I predict Ellie. I think she’s had a lot of dances that have suited her, like the Charleston, so I think now she’s going to struggle. I don’t think there are a lot of easy dances to pick from. But she’s been brilliant." Who do you think will leave the show?

The pair also opened up about Tony Adams’ exit after he exited following an injury after finding himself in the dreaded dance-off, with James explaining: "He withdrew. To be honest, he knew he wasn’t going to win anyway.

Tony left the competition in week eight

"I know that’s not what it’s all about but if he said he had an injury, we have to believe him. People can judge and say he did it because he knew he was going to go, but we’re never really going to know are we, so I’d like to believe that he is telling the truth!"

