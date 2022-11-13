Michael Strahan makes emotional appearance on show away from GMA The star often participates in NFL coverage

Fans of Michael Strahan may be itching for him to be back on Good Morning America since his recent trip to Canada, but he has a very valid reason to be away still.

The star shared a glimpse of yet another adventure abroad he is on for a separate cable network, and one that holds a special place in his heart.

For Veterans' Day, the morning show host went all the way to Qatar, where he visited a U.S. army base and its soldiers.

Michael took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the special trip, during which he filmed a television special for Fox's NFL Sunday in honor of Veterans' Day.

The video sees him with a somber look on his face recording a video selfie, and he pans the camera around to show a crowd of soldiers behind him, whose cheers promptly turned his serious face into a wide smile.

He captioned the clip with: "FOX NFL SUNDAY is live from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with a two-hour show beginning RIGHT NOW in @NFLonFOX."

Michael honored the nation's soliders

Fellow GMA host Ginger Zee extended her support by commenting a slew of praising hands emojis, as others wrote in the comments section: "No better look. Thank you," and: "My favorite show of the year. Thank you to everyone serving our country," as well as: "Love it. That gave me chills. Thank you to all serving and have served to protect our freedom," plus another fan wrote: "Wow! So wonderful Michael enjoying time with our beloved military."

Veterans Day means quite a lot to Michael, as his father Gene Strahan, who passed away in 2020, served in the army for twenty-three years.

The star penned a heartfelt tribute to his father who served in the army

The former football player penned a heartfelt tribute to him in honor of the holiday, sharing a photo of his father clad in uniform and writing: "My father and hero Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. My dad served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division."

He added: "On #VeteransDay and every day I honor my father and all veterans and active service men and women who risked their lives to protect us."

