The Daily Lowdown: Megan Thee Stallion takes dramatic legal action against her label

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Megan Thee Stallion taking dramatic legal action against her label ahead of the American Music Awards.

Not only that, Rihanna reveals her hopes for bringing Beyonce into the Savage X Fenty family. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The rapper alleges that the record company had been interfering with her control over her music ahead of the American Music Awards which take place later this week. The Savage hitmaker doesn't reveal specifically what had occurred, but claims in the legal documents that 1501 had taken unlawful steps to block Megan from publishing her own music in the lead up to the event, for which she is nominated in the Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist category. The star also claims that because voting had recently closed, her career will suffer as a result of not using her tracks in conjunction with her promotion for her nomination. A hearing for the ongoing case with take place on 22 November.

Speaking of the AMAs, it's been revealed that Pink will be paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the awards with a special performance. The singer will take to the stage to honour the Grease actress, who passed away in August at the age of 73, although the details of her tribute are not yet known. Pink is set to perform a second time during the awards to preview her new track, Never Gonna Not Dance Again. Meanwhile, other performers for the event include Stevie Wonder, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta. The awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Sunday 20 November.

Rihanna has revealed her hopes to get Beyonce on board for her Savage By Fenty fashion show. Chatting to her reporters at her recent event, the Umbrella hitmaker explained that Beyonce would be her number dream runway model, adding that getting Queen Bey for the next show would trump everything else for her. Meanwhile, you can catch Riri's latest savage fashion show which features Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Joan Smalls and more.

Stormzy has spoken candidly about his split from Maya Jama and how it affected him. Speaking in a new interview with GQ, the Vossi Bop rapper admitted that when he and Maya called time on their relationship in 2019, it made him realise he needed to grow up. Stormzy also explained that the break up still weighed heavy on his heart afterwards as he realised that he needed to work on himself to grow from a boy into a man, and that he never wanted to be in that position again.

And Len Goodman revealed a shock announcement during Monday's episode of DWTS, telling the audience that after 17 years, he will be stepping down from his role as a judge on the US Latin and Ballroom competition. Len, who was also known for his long-running stint as head judge on our very own Strictly Come Dancing, told host Tyra Banks during the recent semi-finals that it had been a huge pleasure to be a part of the show since it began in 2005, but that he's taken the decision to leave so that he can spend more time with his family and grandchildren back home in the UK.

