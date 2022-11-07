The Daily Lowdown: Backstreet Boys pay emotional tribute to Aaron Carter on stage

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the Backstreet Boys paying an emotional tribute to Aaron Carter while on stage at London's O2.

Not only that, Olivia Attwood has been forced to leave the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle, and the first headliners for Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball have been announced.

The Backstreet Boys paid an emotional tribute to Aaron Carter on stage during their performance on Sunday evening. The boyband, whose member Nick is in mourning following the loss of his younger brother Aaron, addressed the crowds at London's O2 Arena, as singer Kevin Richardson said the group had 'heavy hearts' after losing a member of their family on saturday. After consoling Nick on stage, the band went on to dedicate a performance of their song, Breathe to Aaron. The news of Aaron's death was reported on Saturday after the former child star was found dead at his home on California, he was 34 years old.

Former love island star Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit the I'm a celebrity get me out of here jungle after just 24 hours. ITV have confirmed the reality star has withdrawn on medical grounds and has since been photographed at the airport returning to the UK. The 31-year-old left the jungle for some precautionary medical checks before the team advised her it was not safe for her to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. Olivia is yet to comment on her exit.

It's the time of year again, performers for this year's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball have been announced. Some of the biggest names in music will be taking to the stage at London's O2 for a two-night event on the 10th and 11th of December. Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi will headline the first night of the festive concert, and the second headline act will be announced later this week. Also performing on night one will be Sam Smith, Tom Grennan and KSI.

Congratulations are in order for Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers as the couple are said to be engaged! According to a profile in the Guardian, the Normal People actor and indie singer-songwriter are said to have got engaged after they began dating in 2020. Elsewhere in Paul's profile, the actor revealed his decision to leave social media, which is how he and Phoebe's relationship began, admitting he didn't find it useful for people to see him.

Drake's new song is not about Megan Thee Stallion according to the rapper's close circle. The star Lil Yachty insisted that a controversial line in the rapper's new song Circo Loco, in which drake appears to accuse Megan of lying about being shot, was not about Megan but about women in general. Megan Thee Stallion addressed the line herself in a series of tweets saying the incident, which involved her alleging Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020, wasn't cool to make a joke about. The song features on Drake and 21 Savage's new collaborative album Her Loss which came out last week.

And Faye Tozer has spoken to HELLO! about this week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing. The Steps star, who made it to the final of Strictly alongside Giovanni Pernice in 2018, revealed she thinks Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton are certainly ones to watch this year, before explaining how she thought Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima's argentine tango was the standout from last weekend. you can catch the full interview with Faye over on our youtube channel.

