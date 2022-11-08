The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa fans are overjoyed following big announcement

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard announcing their second headliner.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Backstreet Boys pay emotional tribute to Aaron Carter on stage

Not only that, Zayn Malik writes a letter to the Prime Minister and Rihanna talks new music. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard have announced Dua Lipa as their night two headliner. The annual festive concert will see the One Kiss hitmaker take to the take at London's O2 Arena on Sunday 11 December. The ball will also take place on Saturday 10 December when Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi will perform to crowds. Fans can look forward to other artists performing include Joel Corry, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb. Pre sale tickets are on sale now and general tickets go on sale on Wednesday 9 November.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez reveals heartbreak over new film

MORE: All there is to know about The Crown's Jonny Lee Miller

Zayn Malik has written and published a letter to Rishi Sunak calling on the prime minister to extend free school meals. The former One Direction star posted the lengthy letter on his social media channels which began by him expressing his concerns for the struggles that children are going through because of the cost of living crisis. The singer added that he himself felt a sense of stigma around not being able to afford food growing up and that no child should experience hunger or shame. Zayn finished by pledging the PM ensures that free school meals are a part of his annual budget which is due on the 17 november.

Rihanna has insisted that her upcoming performance at the Superbowl Half time Show does not necessarily mean a new album is imminent. The superstar was speaking to press at her Savage X Fenty show when she said that she 'knew' fans would assume her announcement was an album reveal but that the two things are entirely separate. But, there is hope because RiRi did say that fans will eventually hear new music in the future. We'll be here patiently waiting!

Drake has rescheduled his upcoming gig in New York next month to attend the funeral of Migos rapper, Takeoff. The Canadian rapper was due to perform an intimate show to just 1,500 people at Harlem's Apollo Theatre on 11 November, but Drake has since moved the date to the 6 December and added a second date the day after, too. The statement explains that the move was so Drake could attend the funeral and pay respect to his dear friend which is taking place this weekend. Takeoff was fatally shot in Texas last week, he was 28 years old.

And Mike Tindall has become a firm favourite on this year's I'm a Celebrity Get me Out Of here thanks to the former rugby player showed off his rapping skills! Mike, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, impressed his campmates with his renditions of Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby and Fresh Prince's Boom Shake the Room, and we are absolutely here for it!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.