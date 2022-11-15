I'm a Celebrity faces major disruption as Matt Hancock is targeted by outsiders The politician's time on the show has divided viewers

Matt Hancock's stint on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has sparked plenty of debate and now the politician has been targeted by outsiders.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Boy George, Babatúndé Aleshe and Chris Moyles struggle in first Bushtucker Trial – sneak peek

On Tuesday morning, a 35 metre-long banner was flown above the camp, which is based in Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales, which targeted the former Health Secretary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his debut on I'm a Celeb and Seann Walsh can't hide his shock

The banner read: "Covid bereaved say get out of here". It's not been confirmed if the campmates witnessed the banner from the camp below. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

The banner was flown by the petition website 38 Degrees who told the Daily Star they were "hired and sent out to make sure Matt gets the message" by the charity COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

MORE: I'm A Celeb viewers make same prediction as Boy George clashes with Matt Hancock

MORE: I'm A Celeb contestants leave Ant and Dec stunned as they break show tradition

You can run to the jungle, @MattHancock, but you can't hide from reality.



We flew a plane above @ImACelebrity's camp with a message from @CovidJusticeUK. A noise complaint suggests it didn't go unheard.



Here's a sneak preview – more to come. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3qDZguwoaZ — 38 Degrees (@38degrees) November 15, 2022

The petition company 38 Degrees flew a banner over the camp

The move from 38 Degrees comes after I'm a Celebrity viewers were divide over Matt Hancock joining the ITV reality show, particularly following his resignation as Health Secretary after he was caught breaching social distancing guidelines in 2021.

In June 2021, The Sun published CCTV footage of Matt kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo – both parties were married at the time.

Since entering the jungle, Matt has addressed the incident after being questioned by his fellow campmates. Matt was keen to stress that he had broken guidance and not a law, adding that he had joined the show looking for "forgiveness."

Matt's entry into the jungle has divided viewers

Matt explained why broke guidelines: "Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody." This prompted Charlene to share her own family tragedy.

"My aunt died from Covid in the first wave," she said. "So, we couldn't go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn't hug each other because we were following guidance. And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn't really cut it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.