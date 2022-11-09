The Daily Lowdown: Prince Andrew actor James Murray reveals decision to take controversial role

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the return of The Crown - so check out our chat with Prince Andrew actor James Murray about the show!

Not only that, we also discuss Matt Hancock finally entering the jungle with a shocking Bush Tucker trial, Noel Gallagher's new album, and Peter Kay's new residency at the O2 Arena.

The Crown has finally landed on Netflix after a long wait - and HELLO! chatted to Prince Andrew actor James Murray about season 5. The star opened up about taking on the controversial role, revealing that he didn't hesitate to accept the role as the Queen's son. [voice clip]. Season five looks at the Queen's reign throughout the 1990s, which included the fire at Windsor castle, as well as the breakdown of her children's marriages - with Charles and Diana's split rocking the royal family. We don't know about you, but we can't wait for a binge-watch!

Matt Hancock has finally arrived in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity. The suspended MP, alongside comedian Seann Walsh, joined the show and immediately took part in a Bush Tucker Trial called the Beastly Burrow, where the pair sound like they are struggling - and even share a scream while Ant and Dec laugh from outside of the challenge. We know it's mean, but we can't wait to watch!

Noel Gallagher has let it slip that his new album with High Flying Birds is coming out in May 2023. Are you ready for it? Noel was chatting to an Italian radio station when he mentioned the album's release, mentioning that it was also around the time of his birthday, and that it would be the best birthday ever. He didn't disclose what the album will be called though, and we can't wait to find out!

Britney Spears has responded to a Milly Bobby Brown interview where the Enola Holmes actress said she'd love to play the popstar in a biopic. During an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, Milly said Britney's story resonated with her – and the singer Posting on Instagram, Britney jokily reminded everyone that she wasn't dead after saying she'd heard that people want to do movies about her life.

Not only is Peter Kay going on tour, and he has now announced a monthly residency at the O2 – and we couldn’t be more excited to see his stand-up! The comedian will be performing one gig a month at the venue from 16 December for a year. He confirmed the news on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, encouraging people to enjoy a weekend in London as a treatment and see his gig while they're there. This is the first time that Peter has gone on tour after cancelling his shows back in 2017 due to personal reasons.

