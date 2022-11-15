Christine Lampard's husband Frank hints at his wife's I'm A Celebrity future The presenter's husband is on board

After our daily fix of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! we tune into Ant and Dec's Instagram Live videos for their real take on proceedings and casual chat with fans. On Monday's instalment, a famous face also watched the live video.

Footballer Frank Lampard joined the chat and decided to send the presenting duo a message. He simply wrote: "Christine Lampard on next year please."

Christine Lampard makes rare confession about bedroom set-up

The star didn't express if he had consulted his wife about this suggestion, but her Loose Women co-star Charlene White is currently in the Australian jungle.

We'd certainly love to see the Irish beauty camping under the stars and facing her fears with the elements and bugs. Perhaps 2023 will be the year, who knows! Olivia Attwood also has hopes to return next year after her journey was cut short this year due to concerning blood test results.

Frank wrote to Ant and Dec online

Tuesday's episode of the hit ITV show revealed that Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aleshe only secured three stars during the daily Bushtucker trial. They were downcast about the result but campmates tried to keep the morale high.

This comes after MP Matt Hancock was targeted by outsiders on Tuesday morning with a fly past over the TV set.

A 35 metre-long banner was flown above the camp, which is based in Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales, which sent a clear message to the former Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock's appearance has been controversial

The banner read: "Covid bereaved say get out of here". It's not been confirmed if the campmates witnessed the banner from the camp below. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

The banner was flown by the petition website 38 Degrees who told the Daily Star they were "hired and sent out to make sure Matt gets the message" by the charity COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

