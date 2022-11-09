I'm A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood's fee for 24 hours in the jungle revealed The reality TV star was forced to leave the show for medical reasons

I'm A Celebrity fans were shocked when it was revealed that Olivia Attwood would be leaving the show after only two days.

The reality TV star, 31, had spent just 24 hours in the jungle when she was forced to depart for medical reasons - but is set to receive her entire fee for participating, which reportedly runs into the tens of thousands of pounds.

It was announced by I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the show’s first episode on Monday that Olivia would no longer be participating in the series, which is once more being filmed in Australia. Despite her short time on the programme, it has been reported by The Mirror that she will receive her full £125,000 fee.

A show representative said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

A source told The Mirror that because the Love Island star “wanted to continue and because it was the medical team's decision she has done nothing wrong [she] should be in line to get paid”. Speaking previously about her participation in the show, she said she wanted to debunk the misconception that she is “high maintenance”.

Olivia is reported to have been paid £125,000 for her short time on the show

Olivia’s team posted on her Instagram account yesterday a message that read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement. She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has. You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year. Ps. Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

