Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is becoming very popular thanks to her time on ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year. The soap star is perhaps best known for her role as Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie – a part she has played for over twenty years.

But it's not just the small screen where Sue has acted, she also has previous credits in Hollywood. But most surprisingly, the soap legend has a connection to Johnny Depp!

Prior to joining Coronation Street as Eileen, Sue managed to bag parts in popular shows such as A Touch of Frost, Casualty and Victoria Wood's Dinnerladies. But, in 2000 Sue landed a small role in a major film, The Man Who Cried, which also starred Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Cate Blanchett.

Before that, Sue also appeared in the movie Girls' Night in 1988, which starred Julie Walters and Brenda Blethyn. But it was her role as Eileen that made her a household name. However, the beloved character made Sue nervous to enter the jungle, admitting a fear that viewers might not like her as much as her on-screen persona!

Johnny Depp in the film, The Man Who Cried, in which Sue had a role small role

"This is the scariest part for me, I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about," she said during the ITV show. "Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying.

"It will be interesting for them – and for me as well – for people to see me outside of my character, but they'll get a glimpse of the real Sue in a very strange situation."

Corrie star Sue Cleaver joined this year's I'm a Celebrity

Meanwhile, Tuesday's episode of the show will see Boy George, Babatúndé Aleshe and Chris Moyles take on a Bushtucker Trial.

A first-look clip shows the trio seemingly struggling with the trial, in which Boy George has to unscrew stars and pass them up to Babatúndé, while Chris stands in a cage filled with bugs. Yikes!

