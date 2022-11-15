I'm A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood talks returning to the jungle

Olivia Attwood sadly had her journey on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! cut short due to routine medical tests coming back with concerning results – but she's now spoken out about going back in!

While at the ITV Palooza, Olivia stopped to chat to HELLO! and we asked the question on everyone's lips – would she go back next year?

"Never say never. But at the moment my diary is booked until this day next year, so it would be difficult, but never say never because I was really enjoying it," replied the star.

She added: "I am watching I’m a celeb but it's hard to watch because I'm gutted I'm not there. I'd rather be in my hammock than in my bed at home. I was really enjoying it so it's hard to watch."

So now Olivia is out of the running, who will take the crown? "It's hard to call it. I love Jill and I love Charlene, I love Chris. I don't know," said Olivia when asked who would win the show.

Olivia's team shared a message when she had to leave the show

When Olivia's test results came back in camp, she was rushed off to A&E. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, she relived the day.

"I felt absolutely fine," said Olivia, who shared the sudden and unexplained diagnosis left her "very, very worried." "I didn't know what to think. I was wondering if I had picked up a virus. Was I pregnant? All of these things were going through my head. It was absolutely frightening," said the star.

Olivia wanted to confront Matt Hancock

Thankfully she was fine and her results have since come back negative. "If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing. They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn't insured," she added.

The Love Island star is back at her Manchester home with fiancé Brad Dack.

