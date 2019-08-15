Christine Lampard hilariously shuts down Eamonn Holmes on This Morning Christine had her husband's back…

Christine Lampard pulled no punches on Wednesday – especially when it came to putting a cheeky Eamonn Holmes in his place. The TV host couldn't resist making a jibe to Christine about her husband, Frank Lampard, during a quick crossover between This Morning and Loose Women. Frank is now the manager of Chelsea football club and his team suffered a four-nil defeat by Manchester United at the weekend – an incident Eamonn was only too happy to bring up being a Man U supporter himself.

After telling viewers what was coming up on Wednesday's show, Christine handed back to Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford, but before they could say their goodbyes, Eamonn interjected: "Christine, I’m so concerned about Frank. How was he on Sunday night?" Trying to soften the blow, Ruth told her husband: "Don’t rub it in." But replying to Eamonn, Christine nervously asked: "Do I have to go there?" When Eamonn then remarked: "Ok, I see what you’re saying," Christine jokingly shut him down telling him: "It's not how you start, it’s how you finish Eamonn." Almost lost for words, Eamonn simply laughed and commented: "Very good, very good."

Christine and husband Frank married in husband 2015

Earlier this week, Eamonn was forced to explain to viewers why Ruth had made a quick exit from a phone-in discussion on anxiety after it triggered memories of her late sister Julia, who died in June. "Obviously this is featured in Ruth's life, she's upset now and had to leave the studio because of her sister who was a chronic depressive," Eamonn explained. He added: "No matter what sort of help and medications, they didn't seem to make much difference, there were good times and bad times. These things are very raw for her following the death of her sister."

Eamonn and Ruth married in 2010

Following an ad break, Ruth returned to the set to join her husband to host the cooking segment of Monday's show. Eammon simply stated: "Here we go again... we've got Phil Vickery in the kitchen..." Ruth, who appeared distressed, replied: "Is he making me a nice apple crumble?"

