I'm A Celeb viewers make same plea following heartbreaking moment 

I'm A Celeb fans have pleaded with fellow viewers to start voting for Mike Tindall to take part in the Bushtucker trials.

The former rugby star has not yet been voted by the public to participate in any challenges and on Tuesday night, viewers couldn't help but notice Mike's look of disappointment at being told that he was safe from the next trial.

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder at Zara's birthday party

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "If the UK public does not vote Mike for a trial sometime soon I'm going to go insane, seeing his disappointment every night is breaking my heart," while another added: "CAN WE PLEASE GIVE MIKE A TRIAL IT'S BREAKING MY HEART SEEING HIS FACE OF DISAPPOINTMENT."

A third viewer commented: "Please can we start voting Mike he looks so sad every time it isn't him for the trial," while another agreed, writing: "I really want Mike to get a trial!! He always looks deflated when they say it's not him."

While Mike hasn't had a chance to show what he can bring to the trial area, he has still managed to keep viewers entertained from the camp. In Monday's episode, he left fans in stitches after revealing that he once flashed his boxers to Princess Anne at his wife Zara's 30th birthday party.

"Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one," he told fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé. "I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law.

Viewers want Mike Tindall to do a Bushtucker trial

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'," he said, prompting applause from Seann and Babatúndé.

He went on: "As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'Yeah I'm going' and walked off."

