I'm A Celeb isn't Mike Tindall's first reality show appearance - see TV past here The ITV series isn't the only survival show Mike has been on

I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall is a natural when it comes to winning over large audiences, and has already established himself as a fan-favourite on the ITV show.

But did you know that the former rugby player's jungle stint isn't his first appearance on a reality programme? Find out all about his TV past here…

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder at Zara's birthday party

It may come as a surprise to learn that I'm A Celeb isn't the only survival show that the royal has appeared on. Back in 2015, the 44-year-old took part in the first series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

The series saw Mike travel to Costa Rica for a 12-day survival mission alongside the likes of acting cousins Emilia Fox and Laurence Fox, Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, TV presenter Jamelia and model Vogue Williams.

It's fair to say Mike threw himself into the brutal challenge, and even ended up cracking his head open on a tree branch and drinking his own urine!

Mike appeared on Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015

Clearly a thrill seeker, the former England rugby captain also took part in Channel 4's celebrity skiing show, The Jump, prior to his appearance on Bear Grylls' series. The royal reportedly had to ask permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More recently, Mike and his wife Zara made a brief appearance on BBC's Top Gear. The couple strapped themselves in for a high-speed drive on the iconic test track in 2019. In one humorous moment, Zara jokingly blamed her husband for stopping her from getting up to speed: "A little slower because you've got, basically, about four bags of potatoes sitting next to you slowing you down," she quipped.

Mike and Zara went head to head on Top Gear in 2019

Mike added: "Let's go, come on! I've seen you drive faster to Waitrose!"

While Zara, 41, won the first competitive challenge, it was Mike who was crowned the champion of the timed lap.

