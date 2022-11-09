Who is Chris Moyles girlfriend Tiffany Austin? The pair are thought to have met in LA

Chris Moyles is just one of the many famous faces in the I'm A Celeb 2022 line-up this year. The star is a household name thanks to his successful radio career and fans are loving seeing him take on Bushtucker trials in the jungle.

But how much do you know about the star's personal life? Find out all about his girlfriend Tiffany Austin here.

Who is Chris Moyles' girlfriend?

Chris Moyles is in a relationship with Tiffany Austin.

Tiffany, who is originally from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, is an artist and talent manager and has worked with the likes of Chris' fellow I'm A Celeb star, Boy George.

Since 2018, Tiffany has been working as a "day-to-day manager" for the pop icon, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to her current role, she worked as an executive assistant to The Jet Business founder, Steve Varsano.

How did Chris Moyles and his girlfriend Tiffany meet?

The pair are thought to have met in LA during a break in Chris' career between his jobs at Radio 1 and Radio X.

Chris pictured with his girlfriend, Tiffany

The pair reportedly became an item in 2015 and initially kept their romance out of the public eye for almost two years before making their first appearance together at Jamie Oliver's now-closed Barbecoa restaurant in London's Piccadilly.

The couple have since moved from across the pond to the UK and now live together in London.

Has Chris been sending secret signals to Tiffany from the jungle?

In Monday night's episode, the radio DJ was spotted holding his hands up to form a 'T' symbol, leaving viewers wondering whether the signal was a secret message to his girlfriend.

Chris has been impressing viewers in the jungle

Who else has Chris Moyles dated?

During his stint at Radio 1, Chris was in a long-term relationship with producer Sophie Waite, whom he dated for eight years before the pair split in 2010.

Chris was also linked to Spice Girl Melanie C back in 2013, as well as Irish actress Aoibhinn McGinnity, whom he reportedly dated in 2015.

