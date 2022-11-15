I'm a Celebrity's Boy George, Babatúndé Aleshe and Chris Moyles struggle in first Bushtucker Trial – sneak peek Do you think they'll get 11 stars?

I'm a Celebrity stars Boy George, Babatúndé Aleshe and Chris Moyles have finally managed to take on a Bushtucker Trial after Matt Hancock took on five of the challenging tasks in a row – and it looks like they have their work cut out for them!

In the challenge, which will be aired on Tuesday evening, the trio are struggling with the trial, in which Boy George has to unscrew stars and pass them up to Babatúndé, while Chris stands in a cage filled with bugs. Check out the sneak peek here…

Making relaxing noises, George shouted: "The scorpions are my friends," before calling up to Baba to grab the star. However, the comedian immediately dropped the star, to which Ant and Dec joked: "Good start." George then shouted: "Baba! Take the star." Meanwhile, Chris was struggling with the bugs, shouting: "Argh, why did I wear shorts?!"

Boy George has been very divisive with viewers so far, and fans took to Twitter to predict a row between the singer and MP Matt Hancock after George complained about Matt on Monday night.

Do you think they will get 11 stars?

In The Bush Telegraph, the singer said: "Matt was seen getting a little bit feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal. The bag came down and there were some potatoes and Matt started telling everyone he wanted them washed. I was like 'oh, she's loving this little bit of power'."

He was then seen telling Seann Walsh: "Matt's kicked off. Starting to enjoy his power. Clean the potatoes, you [expletive] clean them."

A number of viewers also took to Twitter to criticise Boy George for "moaning" about Matt. One person wrote: "Boy George so over the top with @MattHancock asking them to clean the potatoes. Ridiculous," while another added: "I know boy George didn’t just kick off because Matt asked for a potato to be washed before it was cooked."

