Blake Shelton reveals unexpected career move shortly after leaving The Voice - details

Blake Shelton recently hit headlines after announcing his decision to leave The Voice - but fans fear not, as he has another TV role lined up in the very near future!

The country siinger is trading in his guitar for the television screen once more to work on a different television project with another bleoved co-star from the NBC talent show, who also happens to be a close friend of his.

It was announced back in May that the country star will collaborate yet again with none other than Carson Daly – who actually officiated his wedding to Gwen Stefani – as they embark on a journey to host a new competition show, Barmageddon, but it couldn't be more different from The Voice.

Though, as a legendary singer, Blake fits right into the singing competition, his brand new game show is even more familiar to him, as it will take place from his bar in Nashville, Ole Red.

Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the USA series will premiere on December 5 on NBC.

It will see other iconic celebrity friends, just like Blake and Carson, "go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ('Shelton Darts') and many more."

Celebrities expected to take part include Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Chris Young, Sasha Banks and Brie Bella, and Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," Blake said, expressing his excitement, and that he: "Can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

The show's intention is that viewers will feel like they're hanging out with friends and stars, including the hosts, at a bar, having drinks and fun.

Each episode will feature: "Two celebrities [playing] a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support."

The purpose is that they will be: "Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet," and that: "These now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed."

